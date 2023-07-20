Gigi Hadid arrested over drug possession in Cayman Islands  

LONDON - American model Gigi Hadid was arrested and fined in the Cayman Islands earlier this month over cannabis possession, it has been revealed. The 28-year-old and her friend were detained after their luggage was searched as they arrived on a private jet for a holiday on 10 July. They pleaded guilty in court and paid a fine, but no conviction was recorded. Hadid’s representative said the marijuana was purchased legally in New York “with a medical license”. “It has also been legal for medical use in Grand Cayman since 2017. Her record remains clear and she enjoyed the rest of her time on the island,” they said in a statement shared with the PA news agency. According to the Cayman Islands Customs and Border Control, Hadid and her friend Leah McCarthy were arrested for “the importation of marijuana and importation of utensils used for the consumption of marijuana”. It was a small amount, seemingly for personal consumption, the agency added. They were taken to a detention centre and released on bail, local newspaper the Cayman Marl Road reported. The pair appeared in the Cayman Islands summary court two days later, where they were fined 1,000 Cayman Islands dollars ($1,200; £920).