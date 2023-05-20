Wapda steal National Games Badminton show with three golds

LAHORE-In the 34th National Games, men’s and women’s badminton, the singles, doubles and mixed events were won by Wapda with three gold medals to its credit while KP won one gold medal and the Army won four silver medals.

According to information made available here on Friday, the finals of badminton singles, doubles and mixed event were held the other day. The first final was in men’s singles, in which KP defeated Army to win gold medal while Army won the silver medal. In men’s doubles, Wapda defeated Army to secure agold medal while Wapda won the silver medal.

In the women’s singles, Wapda won the gold and silver medals by defeating Wapda itself. In the mixed event, Wapda defeated Army to grab the gold medal while Army won the second position and also a silver medal. Thus, in men’s and women’s badminton singles, doubles and mixed events, Wapda won three golds and KP won one gold to impress with their show.

In the kabbadi event final of the 34th National Games Kabaddi event, Army defeated WAPDA and won the gold. Wapda won the second position with the silver medal. In the meantime, Army wrestlers defeated Wapda wrestlers to win the gold medal at the Ayub Stadium. The third position match is yet to be played.

In the 34th National Games hockey event, Wapda won the final of women’s hockey to claim the gold medal. Army won the silver and bronze medals in Quetta. The chief guest of this final played between Army teams was Farah Azeem Shah, spokesperson of the Balochistan government, who was introduced to the players of both teams.

The final started at a high speed. After the final one-on-one competition, they won the gold medal by winning three goals to zero. Army won the second place with the silver medal, while Higher Education won the bronze medal and won the third position. Afterwards, Farah Azeem Shah distributed awards, medals and prizes.