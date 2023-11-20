US announces $4mn aid package for anti-terrorism training in Pakistan

In a significant move to bolster Pakistan’s counter-terrorism capabilities, US Ambassador Donald Bloom, during his visit to Quetta, announced a crucial aid package worth $4 million.

The funds will specifically target the enhancement of the capabilities of the law enforcement agencies in Pakistan, focusing on training.

Additionally, financial support will be allocated to educate and train an additional 800 individuals.

Ambassador Bloom reiterated the US’s unwavering commitment to supporting Pakistan’s economic development, emphasising the collaborative efforts between the two nations in strengthening security measures for the Pakistani people.

The announcement marks the pivotal moment in the ongoing partnership between the two countries in addressing the critical issue of terrorism.