More Rifts in PTI

At one point in time, it seemed as if PTI was the only political party in Pakistan that was uniquely cohesive and dedicated to its goals under the leadership of Imran Khan. Now the party has found itself at another crucial juncture, as they are poised for an agitation against alleged election rigging, but internal discord is already undermining its efficacy.

The campaign has not officially commenced yet, and there is growing discontent brewing amongst PTI leaders and workers tasked with the logistics of the protests. The concerning part about all this is that it may be part of a much deeper rift in the organisation – there seems to be a profound sense of betrayal among those who have historically been most faithful to the party.

Following Khan’s arrest last year, many supporters ardently clashed with the government, only to find themselves abandoned as they became entangled in their own legal battles. In many ways, May 9 marked a turning point for the party, as the government began to distance itself from the very individuals who once rallied behind it. Now the party members feel a vacuum without Khan, who could have easily mobilised crowds.

It is unlikely that this discontent against PTI’s leadership will dissipate soon. PTI is still making pivotal decisions without due consultation or foresight. The 26-member committee formed a few days ago has been tasked with orchestrating meetings across Punjab, but the selection of its members has only exacerbated existing tensions. Many loyalists feel sidelined; the composition seemingly disregards PTI’s most loyal members. Without Khan by their side, choosing a mobiliser will not be easy.

With all this in mind, is pursuing a path of protest politics really the smartest move at the moment? Many workers are simply yearning for peace and prosperity, while the party leadership seems intent on confrontation. With the party’s core leadership either incarcerated or in hiding, the disconnect between the grassroots and the top of the party has become palpable.

Maybe it is time for PTI to come to terms with reality and understand that peace should supersede protest at this point. The relentless efforts of the government to improve the nation’s economy and turn a new leaf demands a unified approach. The path of least resistance beckons, and the party must now prioritise cooperation over dissent – not just for PTI but for our nation’s sake.