Siraj calls for respecting public mandate

Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) chief Sirajul Haq says the decision has been taken first and and the drama in the name of the election happens later in the country.

"All international organisations have demanded an investigation into the election activity. All organizations have called this election a drama," he held.

Referring to the 1970 elections, Sirajul Haq said that the public mandate was not given importance in 1977 and rigged elections were held again. He said that the nation suffered the consequences for eleven years.



He further said that the Chief Election Commissioner had taken an oath to conduct a transparent election but he failed to do so.

"None of our people went to the National Assembly because results in Form 45 are not in Form 47," he said. Nawaz Sharif raised the slogan of honour the vote but later gave it up.

Sirajul Haq said that Jamaat will continue to struggle to respect the people and vote. He said that Jamaat-e-Islami will continue the movement, to strive for supremacy of law.