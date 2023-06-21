Wednesday, June 21, 2023
Up to 12 missing from Wazirabad in Greece boat tragedy

6:57 PM | June 21, 2023
Six young people from Pandori Kalan remain missing, brought the total number of missing people from Wazirabad to 12 on Wednesday.

There are two missing cousins from Allahabad. Each person from Sherakot, Gulwala, and Faqirwali as well as a young man from the village of Dilawar Cheema were missing.

After selling land for Rs3.5million, Syed Hasnain Abbas of Faqirwali travelled to Libya.

Italy was Abbas's next stop. Abbas was the oldest of five siblings.

The relatives of 12 missing young people provided DNA samples to the FIA team. The families of missing persons were in deep sorrow.

