Today marks the longest day and shortest night of the year

Sweltering heat is on the rise across the country. Meanwhile, today (Friday) marks the longest day of the year and the shortest night.

This phenomenon is called summer solstice.

Summer Solstice occurs when one of Earth's poles is tilted toward the sun at its most extreme angle, and due to Earth's tilt, this happens twice a year.

In the Northern Hemisphere, the summer solstice falls in June while the Southern Hemisphere experiences the winter solstice in December.

Today, June 21 is the longest day of the year.

On the other hand, tonight will be the shortest night of the year.

According to information, the duration of the day will be 14 hours while the night duration will be 10 hours.

As the month of June ends, the duration of the day will gradually become shorter from July 1.

Equinox is a phenomenon when duration of day and night becomes equal and it will happen on Sept 22.