Sarwar wants miscreants punished

Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid (PML-Q) chief organiser Chaudhry Sarwar recalled on Sunday the demand to punish the rioters involved in the May 9 vandalism.

Speaking to media, the former Punjab governor said, "The martyrs of the army have sacrificed their lives for the security of the country".

Recalling that the country was going through tough times, Mr Sarwar vowed that his party would take the country out of the quagmire.

On Wednesday, Mr Sarwar said the miscreants involved in the vandalism on May 9 should be punished.

Expressing his thoughts at a solidarity rally with the army, the former Punjab governor lamented, "Miscreants have set fire to historic buildings and attacked military installations."

He rued, "What India and Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) cannot do, a few miscreants have done".

On Tuesday, Mr Sarwar said that those who involved in the vandalism on May 9 should be brought to justice.

In a video message, the former Punjab governor heaped praise on the army, saying, "The army has handled the situation with great restraint. Attempts to create differences between the people and the national security institution have been thwarted by the army."