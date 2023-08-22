Grand success of FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023 applauded by AFC President Shaikh Salman

The resounding success of the FIFA Women's World Cup 2023, held in Australia and New Zealand, has garnered widespread acclaim from AFC President Shaikh Salman bin Ebrahim Al Khalifa.

The event, organized by Football Australia, New Zealand Football, the Local FIFA Subsidiary, and FIFA, has been hailed as the most spectacular edition in the tournament's history. Shaikh Salman also commended the remarkable performances of Asian teams and officials, showcasing their prowess on the global stage.

Asia's finest showing since Japan's runner-up finish in the 2015 edition was marked by Australia's historic fourth-place achievement at the FIFA Women's World Cup. Additionally, Japan's Nadeshiko displayed commendable prowess before bowing out to Sweden in the quarterfinals.

Shaikh Salman expressed his enthusiasm, stating, "The FIFA Women’s World Cup Australia & New Zealand 2023 was truly a celebration of the women’s game that will be cherished and remembered for years to come." He went on to praise the meticulous attention to detail and the unparalleled organizational capabilities of the entities involved in hosting the event, which contributed to the grandeur of the occasion.

"The foundations of the global women’s game have been strengthened through their incredible efforts and they have set the benchmark for future editions of the FIFA Women’s World Cup to emulate and surpass," added the AFC President.

Furthermore, the remarkable performance of the record six Asian teams received heartfelt accolades. From debutantes making their mark to traditional powerhouses, both teams and match officials embodied the AFC's vision to stand tall among the world's best.

Looking forward, the impending AFC Women's Champions League, set to commence next year, has garnered the AFC President's confidence in elevating Asian women's football to even greater heights. Shaikh Salman remarked, "The performance of our teams, who are already consistently ranked amongst the best in the world, reiterate the undeniable potential that exists for women’s football in Asia."

"We have every faith that the strategic reforms, which include the introduction of the AFC Women’s Champions League from the 2024/25 season, will serve as the catalyst for Asia to produce more world-class players and teams in the coming decades," he concluded.