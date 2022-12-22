Share:

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Youth Affairs Shaza Fatima has said that the Prime Minister's laptop scheme has been revived to provide employment opportunities to the youth and promote entrepreneurship in the country.

Addressing a ceremony at the Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce and Industry, she said under the program, the government will provide interest free loans to more than 50 million youths and advised youth to visit pmyp.gov.pk in this regard.

She said this year, laptops will be distributed among 100,000 high achievers with a 50 percent share for girls.

SAPM said the government is introducing structural changes in the education system in which there will be more focus on skills.