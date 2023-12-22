Friday, December 22, 2023
China, Pakistan sign MoU on biodiversity conservation

INP
December 22, 2023
ISLAMABAD  -  China Biodiversity Conservation and Green Development Foundation (CBC­GDF) and Raptor Centre for Conserva­tion and Rehabilitation Pakistan have signed a memorandum of understand­ing (MoU) to collaborate on biodiversi­ty conservation.

The two parties have agreed to en­hance their cooperation in building com­munity-level biodiversity conservation networks and raising awareness about the conservation of raptor biodiversity. 

They also aim to improve in-service training and specialty courses on rap­tor identification, conservation, and habitat assessment, as well as to as­sist in the capacity building of profes­sionals.

In accordance with the guiding prin­ciples of the Convention on the Conser­vation of Migratory Species of Wild An­imals (CMS), the parties will formulate a multi-species action plan for raptors. 

They will also establish essential fa­cilities for the rescue, rehabilitation, and breeding of raptors, and devise a plan to raise awareness about raptor conservation. These efforts will signif­icantly contribute to preventing the ex­tinction of raptors.

China and Pakistan have long shared prosperity and adversity, supporting each other in coping with major chal­lenges such as natural disasters. CB­CGDF responded promptly and initi­ated cooperation with Pakistan and its scientific community. 

It has participated in the “Monitor­ing and Assessment of Desert Locust Plagues in Asia and Africa” project of the Chinese Academy of Sciences, conduct­ed remote sensing monitoring of bio­diversity in Pakistan, and offered early warning of invasive species to assist Pa­kistan in safeguarding food security.

Under the Memorandum, the two parties will collaborate to initiate a new approach to global biodiversity govern­ance that is fairer and more equitable. 

Each party will strive to achieve the inspiring vision of harmonious coex­istence between humans and nature, and to further strengthen the Chi­na-Pakistan community with a shared future in the new era, according to a report published by Gwadar Pro on Thursday.

