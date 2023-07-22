Ukraine desires to further strengthen ties with Pakistan

The Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said that his government desires to further strengthen ties with Pakistan in all fields of mutual interests and seeks the Pakistani government’s help for a peaceful solution to the Russian-Ukraine war.

In an exclusive Interview to a private news channel, he reaffirmed the commitment of the people and the government of Ukraine to work closely with Pakistan to further strengthen their bilateral relations, especially in the field of defence.

Minister further hailed Pakistan for maintaining a neutral stance on the Russia-Ukraine conflict despite pressure from the West to take sides.

Ukraine’s Foreign Minister also thanked the Pakistani government for its great hospitality during his “productive” visit to the country.

Replying to a query, he explained that war will not be the reason to bury relations with neighbouring countries, adding, we want to enhance our friendship and visits to Pakistan and other neighbouring countries with an aim to bring stability to the region.

To another query, he explained before the start of the Ukraine and Russia crises, thousands of Pakistani students were studying in Ukraine. He added that Ukraine traders sought the help of Pakistan for ending flour and food-related crises two years back.

He also emphasized the importance of peaceful resolution of disputes and conflicts through dialogue.

Pakistan’s support will ensure peace and can bring peace to the region, he added.

