Govt to fulfil promises made with PPP, hopes Bilawal

Pakistan People's Party (PPP) Chairman Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said that the government is trying to resolve the economic crisis and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif is working with good intention.

“We hope that the government will fulfil its promises made with the PPP,” said the PPP chairman.

He was addressing a rally in Karachi’s Lyari area on Friday to mark the birth anniversary of his mother and former Prime Minister Benazir Bhutto.

“Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto bravely fought the dictatorships with the support of her people,” said PPP chairman.

He added that the PPP is carrying forward her legacy and mission to serve the masses.

“The team of Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah is working hard in Karachi. We are serving this province and city for last three generations,” Bilawal said.

He was of the view that people are facing severe loadshedding these days and PPP will give solar panels in Sindh to provide relief to the masses.

The PPP chairman said that the solar panels would be distributed in the whole province during next five years.

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said that there is a need to bury the politics of hatred in the country.

“It is really unfortunate that the politicians are not ready to shake hands with each other. We’ll have to work together to pull the country out of prevailing crises,” said the PPP chairman.

