Negotiations with India not possible until reversal of ‘illegal action’ in IIOJK: Ashrafi

Prime Minister's Special Representative on Religious Harmony Maulana Hafiz Tahir Mehmood Ashrafi has thanked the countries which have not participated in G-20 meeting being held in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

Addressing a news conference in Islamabad on Monday, he expressed his gratitude to China, Saudi Arabia, Turkiye and Egypt for foiling Indian conspiracy to hold the meeting in a disputed territory.

He said people in Azad Jammu and Kashmir and Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir are in protest against India's organizing this meeting in the occupied valley to hoodwink the world.

The Special Representative said Pakistan desires peace through dialogue and negotiation which can only be possible if India reverses IIOJK's status which was before 5th August 2019.