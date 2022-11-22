Share:

The sixth edition of cricket’s fastest format is back and it promises to be 12 days filled with exciting contests as the most impressive players make their way to Abu Dhabi. The Abu Dhabi T10 will see 8 teams battle it out over 33 games for the top prize, beginning 23rd November, with the final scheduled for 4 December.

Season 6 of Abu Dhabi T10 will see the likes of Dwayne Bravo, Alex Hales, Suresh Raina, David Miller, Wanindu Hasaranga, Kieron Pollard and Eoin Morgan among others as they look to light up the evening at the iconic Zayed Cricket Stadium in Abu Dhabi.

There will certainly be no shortage of entertainment as only boundaries and wickets are expected on most of the deliveries in the fast-action - 90-minute Abu Dhabi T10 matches. So, brace yourself for the biggest extravaganza of cricket as 140 cricketers hope to put on a show to remember.

This season promises to be even better as two new franchises have been added to the mix. Morrisville SAMP Army and the New York Strikers make their debut at the Abu Dhabi T10 along side the Bangla Tigers, Deccan Gladiators, Delhi Bulls, 2-time champions Northern Warriors, Team Abu Dhabi and the Chennai Braves.

The opening game will see the Kieron Pollard-led New York Strikers take on the Bangla Tigers captained by Shakib Al Hasan at 6:15pm and the second game of the day will see the defending Champions Deccan Gladiators, powered by West Indian stars Nicholas Pooran and Andre Russel, square up against crowd favorites Team Abu Dhabi at 8:30PM.

The top two ranked teams at the end of the league stages will go head-to-head in Qualifier 1, with the winner advancing to the final. The losing team of the first qualifier will then get a second chance at the Abu Dhabi T10 trophy by facing the winner of the day’s eliminator played between the sides placed third and fourth.

In India, where cricket is placed on the holy pedestal, the Abu Dhabi T10 can be watched on the Jio Cinemas (OTT) network, Sports18 Khel and Colors Cineplex SD & HD as well. Elsewhere, in the Indian sub-continent, the Pakistan cricket family can turn to the Ten Sports network and the TapMad network (OTT), whilst in Bangladesh, it will be T Sports broadcasting Season 6 of the Abu Dhabi T10.

Fox Sports has the broadcast mandate in Australia, while Sky Sports and Free Sports take T10 to homes across the United Kingdom. On the other side of the pond, North America tunes in to the Willow TV and ESPN takes charge for the Caribbean Islands. Last but not the least, the Middle East and North Africa regions will have to turn their attention to the Criclife network for all the fireworks and entertainment from the latest edition of the Abu Dhabi T10.

Mr. Shaji Ul Mulk, Chairman T10 Sports Management said, “We are thrilled that the Season 6 Abu Dhabi T10 will reach the homes and screens of so many people across 5 continents and is waiting to usher in more fans. The Abu Dhabi T10 has grown by leaps and bounds, and we promise an even more exhilarating experience this year to all our fans and followers. The cricket family have really embraced the T10 format with full member boards joining the bandwagon. Including Abu Dabi, the tournaments in Sri Lanka and Zimbabwe, we are looking at approximately 5 competitions in all in 2023 as T10 looks to leave its imprint on the global stage.”

Abu Dhabi T10’s COO Rajeev Khanna said, “With the COVID restrictions out of the way, Season 6 of the Abu Dhabi T10 is set to welcome out fans with explosive performances on the field. We hope to give the fans a good in-stadia experience and the cricketers are in top form, which are the makings of an exciting and successful season.”

Squads

Bangla Tigers: Shakib Al Hasan (c), Evin Lewis, Colin Munro, Hazratullah Zazai, Joe Clarke, Benny Howell, Ben Cutting, Mohammad Amir, Matheesha Pathirana, Nurul Hasan, Jacob Lintott, Mrittunjoy Chowdhury, Rohan Mustafa, Chirag Suri, Umair Ali, Yasir Kaleem, S Sreesanth, Iftikhar Ahmad, Lewis Gregory, Jake Ball, Aftab Chowdhury (Head Coach), Kazi Arafat (Bowling Coach), Tatenda Taibu (Assistant Coach), Kunal Manek (Team Analyst), Muhammad Yousaf (Logistics Manager), Subhasis Karmakar (Physiotherapist), Arunkumar Sasi (Massage Therapist), Muhammad Naeem (Liaison Officer).

Deccan Gladiators: Nicholas Pooran (c), Andre Russell, David Wiese, Tabraiz Shamsi, Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Luke Wood, Odean Smith, Josh Little, Will Smeed, Zahir Pakten, Zahoor Khan, Adeel Malik, Sultan Ahmad, Suresh Raina, Jason Roy, Thomas Helm, Mushtaq Ahmed (Head Coach), Syed Hashmi (Team Manager), Prasanna Agoram (Analyst), Ibrar Ahmad (Strength and Conditioning Coach), Deepak Sury (Physiotherapist), Rohit Kamble (Massage Therapist), Hitesh Parekh (Assistant Team Manager).

Delhi Bulls: Dwyane Bravo (c), Tim David, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Rilee Rossouw, Khushdil Shah, Rakheem Cornwall, Tom Banton, Dom Drakes, Richard Gleeson, Keemo Paul, Mitchell Stanley, Sheraz Ahmad, Karnal Zahid, Aayan Khan, Asif Khan, Harbhajan Singh, Waqas Maqsood, Syed Imad Wasim Haider, Jordan Cox, Andy Flower (Head Coach), Muhummad Munir (Team Manager), John Gloster (Physiotherapist), Ajmal Shahzad (Bowling Coach), Richard Halsall (Assistant Coach), Steve Mullaney (Assistant Coach), Sanjeev Sandhu (Mental Conditioning coach), Saurabh Walker (Analyst), Mohammed Afroz (Masseur), Ismail Purayil (Liaison Officer).

Morrisville SAMP Army: Moeen Ali (C), David Miller, Shimron Hetmyer, Dwaine Pretorius, Johnson Charles, Anrich Nortje, Chamika Karunaratne, Colin de Grandhomme, George Garton, Andries Gous, Abraham Pienaar, Bastiaan de Leede, Ahmed Raza, Kashif Daud, Basil Parappil, Raja Khan, Sheldon Cottrell, Karim Janat, Lance Klusener (Head Coach), Trevor Penny (Assistant Coach), James Foster (Assistant Coach), Vikram Hastir (Team Manager), Madhukar Shree (Logistics and Operations Manager), Dhanasekar Dilli (Analyst), Brett Edwards (Physiotherapist), Chandras Manchekar (Massage Therapist).

New York Strikers: Kieron Pollard (c), Eoin Morgan, Azam Khan, Paul Stirling, Andre Fletcher, Romario Shepherd, Wahab Riaz, Jordan Thompson, Kesrick Williams, Izharulhaq Naveed, Tom Hartley, Muhammad Waseem, Nav Pabreja, Muhammad Farooq, Matiullah Khan, Stuart Binny, Akeal Hosein, Ravi Rampaul, Carl Crowe (Head Coach), Johannes Morkel (Assistant Coach), Glen Chapple (Bowling Coach), Colin Borde (Manager), Gaurav Sharma (Physiotherapist), Srikanth Ramachandran (Analyst), Azharuddin Qureshi (Strength and conditioning coach), Kelli O’Jay Sankar (Massage Therapist).

Northern Warriors: Rovman Powell (c), Wanindu Hasaranga, Sherfane Rutherford, Adam Lyth, Isuru Udana, Kennar Lewis, Wayne Parnell, Adam Hose, Mark Deyal, Rayad Emrit, Gus Atkinson, Junaid Siddique, Usman Khan, Hamdan Tahir, Liam Dawson, Abhimanyu Mithun, Muhammad Irfan, Faisal Iqbal (Head Coach), Jacob Oram (Assistant Coach), Ravi Kumar Rapeti (Team Manager), Luke Dunning (Analyst), Punith Muniraj (Strength and conditioning coach), Utsav Shah (Physiotherapist), Mitesh Raul (Masseur), Khalid Khan (Logistics Manager).

Team Abu Dhabi: Chris Lynn (c), Fabian Allen, Phil Salt, Adil Rashid, Naveen Ul Haq, Andrew Tye, Alex Hales, David Payne, Brandon King, Amad Butt, Darwish Rasooli, Alishan Sharafu, Abid Ali, Ethan D’Souza, Mustafizur Rehman, Peter Hatzoglou, Paul Fabrace (Head Coach), Beth Gaskell (Team Manager), Otis Gibson (Bowling coach), Grant Flower (Batting Coach), Oscar Nauhaus (Skills Coach), Hassan Cheema (Analyst), Ajantha Wattegama (Physiotherapist), Bishry Syed (Player Liaison Officer).

The Chennai Braves: Sikandar Raza (c), Sikandar Raza, Obed McCoy, Carlos Brathwaite, Daniel Lawrence, Oliver Stone, Michael-Kyle Steven Pepper, Patrick Dooley, Ross Whiteley, Samuel Cook, Henry Brookes, Kobe Herft, Aravind Sasirekha, Aditya Shetty, Sabir Ali, Adam Rossington, James Fuller, Douglas Brown (Head Coach), Ian Bell (Assistant Coach), Dimitri Mascarenhas (Assistant Coach), Julien Weiner (Support Coach), Waqas Haq (Assistant Team Manager), Peter Kelly (Strength and conditioning coach), Joseph Maiden (Analyst), David Pipe (Physiotherapist).