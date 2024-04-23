Tuesday, April 23, 2024
Iranian president says he wanted to address ‘public gathering’ in Pakistan

Web Desk
2:07 PM | April 23, 2024
 Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi, who is in Pakistan on three-day visit, said on Tuesday that he wanted to address a public gathering in Pakistan.

“I wanted to address a public rally in Pakistan but the conditions were such that it could not be made possible,” said President Raisi as he visited the mausoleum of Allama Muhammad Iqbal in Lahore to pay his respect.

Raisi further said he did not “feel like a stranger at all while being in Pakistan”, adding that there were “special emotions and connection” with Pakistani people that kept the two nations connected.

He appreciated the Islamabad for its principled stand on Gaza.

The Iranian president further highlighted that Allama Iqbal was an extremely important personality for Iran as he was a very inspirational person.

Iranian President  Raisi on Tuesday morning arrived in Lahore on the second day of his official visit to Pakistan.

Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz received Raisi and his delegation at the airport.

Punjab has also announced a public holiday in Lahore today to avert traffic issues for the general public amid Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi’s visit to the city.

