Space print revolution

The process of three-dimension­al (3D) printing, also referred to as additive manufacturing, in­volves the creation of three-dimen­sional objects by layering materials according to a digital model. This cutting-edge technology has found its way into diverse fields, ranging from healthcare to aerospace. How­ever, its most captivating applica­tion lies in the field of space explo­ration, especially during periods of intensified space travel.

Traveling to other celestial bod­ies, such as Mars and beyond, re­quires frequent changes to addi­tive manufacturing techniques for space travel. One major obstacle in pioneering human space travel is the cost and difficulty of bring­ing all necessary resources for sur­vival. In-situ resource utilisation (ISRU) will become a critical com­ponent of space missions, utilis­ing local natural resources to cre­ate useful commodities. While we have not yet excavated useful re­sources from the Moon or Mars, additive manufacturing techniques can still be used to develop oth­er components of ISRU. Additive manufacturing can create a range of components from structural el­ements for spacecraft to furniture for future Mars habitats. This tech­nology minimises waste and con­tinues to advance rapidly in terms of size, cost, complexity, and types of printable materials. However, to utilise 3D printing in space, we must develop printing techniques suitable for microgravity environ­ments, and integrate them with the robotic assembly of manufactured components.

Its strong dependency on com­puters is at the core of 3D printing in space. The process begins with a digital model of the desired ob­ject, which is created using com­puter-aided design (CAD) software. This digital model is then subjected to simulations and tests using spe­cialised software, which allows en­gineers to monitor factors such as structural integrity, material prop­erties, and other potential issues that may arise during the printing process. The next step in the pro­cess is slicing or splitting the data into horizontal layers to generate the necessary G-code instructions, which instruct the printer how to progressively build the object lay­er by layer. Sensors and cameras are also employed to monitor and pro­vide real-time feedback on the print­ing progress. Sophisticated comput­er systems can help mission control systems on Earth to remotely oper­ate 3D printers aboard spacecraft or present in space stations. There­fore, without advanced computing systems, the entire process of 3D printing, both on Earth and in space, would not be viable.

3D printing in space is an im­pressive technological feat that has yielded significant achievements. In 2014, NASA and Made in Space collaborated to print the first-ev­er object, a faceplate, in space. This success was followed by an upgraded 3D printer, the Additive Manufacturing Facility, which en­abled astronauts to tailor objects with higher precision.

The OSAM-2, also known as Archinaut-One, was a ground­breaking advancement that prom­ised to reduce the need for cost­ly launches from Earth. Equipped with advanced robotic arms and additive manufacturing capabili­ties enabled it to print and assem­ble complex structures directly in orbit. However, the mission was canceled in September 2023, but valuable data and lessons were gained for future missions. De­spite the setback, the concepts and advancements developed for the OSAM-2 mission have paved the way for future endeavors in the in-space manufacturing industry.

The advantages of 3D printing in space are numerous. It signif­icantly reduces the cost of space missions by eliminating the need to transport copious quantities of spare parts and supplies from Earth. On-demand manufacturing allows astronauts to quickly pro­duce tools and components tai­lored to their specific needs. By utilising local resources such as lu­nar or Martian regolith, 3D print­ing in space has the potential to enable long-term human habita­tion on other celestial bodies.

Although revolutionary, the use of 3D printing technology pres­ents certain challenges. One of the major challenges is the limited availability of suitable materials in space. This has led to the develop­ment of innovative printing tech­niques and materials capable of utilising indigenous resources. On Earth, 3D printing is impacted by gravity, which affects the flow and deposition of materials. Howev­er, in space, where there is micro­gravity or zero gravity, the behav­ior of materials is different. This can result in varying outcomes in terms of print quality, materi­al properties, and structural in­tegrity. Overcoming these techni­cal hurdles is crucial to ensuring the reliability and precision of 3D printing processes.

Using 3D printing technology in space signifies a significant transfor­mation in how we approach space exploration and technology. With the aid of computer technology and additive manufacturing, we can ef­fectively tackle the logistical bar­riers associated with space trav­el, thus opening the possibility of establishing a sustainable human presence beyond Earth. As we strive to achieve new frontiers, 3D printing offers a promising avenue for revo­lutionising not only our exploration of the universe but also the way we live and work here on Earth.

“3D printing in space is not just a technological feat; it is a testa­ment to human ingenuity and our relentless pursuit of exploration.” – Michael Snyder

AMAL AMIR, MAHAM TAYYAB, UMER FARAZ AND SHAHZEB KHAN,

Lahore.