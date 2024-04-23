Space print revolution

The process of three-dimensional (3D) printing, also referred to as additive manufacturing, involves the creation of three-dimensional objects by layering materials according to a digital model. This cutting-edge technology has found its way into diverse fields, ranging from healthcare to aerospace. However, its most captivating application lies in the field of space exploration, especially during periods of intensified space travel.
Traveling to other celestial bodies, such as Mars and beyond, requires frequent changes to additive manufacturing techniques for space travel. One major obstacle in pioneering human space travel is the cost and difficulty of bringing all necessary resources for survival. In-situ resource utilisation (ISRU) will become a critical component of space missions, utilising local natural resources to create useful commodities. While we have not yet excavated useful resources from the Moon or Mars, additive manufacturing techniques can still be used to develop other components of ISRU. Additive manufacturing can create a range of components from structural elements for spacecraft to furniture for future Mars habitats. This technology minimises waste and continues to advance rapidly in terms of size, cost, complexity, and types of printable materials. However, to utilise 3D printing in space, we must develop printing techniques suitable for microgravity environments, and integrate them with the robotic assembly of manufactured components.
Its strong dependency on computers is at the core of 3D printing in space. The process begins with a digital model of the desired object, which is created using computer-aided design (CAD) software. This digital model is then subjected to simulations and tests using specialised software, which allows engineers to monitor factors such as structural integrity, material properties, and other potential issues that may arise during the printing process. The next step in the process is slicing or splitting the data into horizontal layers to generate the necessary G-code instructions, which instruct the printer how to progressively build the object layer by layer. Sensors and cameras are also employed to monitor and provide real-time feedback on the printing progress. Sophisticated computer systems can help mission control systems on Earth to remotely operate 3D printers aboard spacecraft or present in space stations. Therefore, without advanced computing systems, the entire process of 3D printing, both on Earth and in space, would not be viable.
3D printing in space is an impressive technological feat that has yielded significant achievements. In 2014, NASA and Made in Space collaborated to print the first-ever object, a faceplate, in space. This success was followed by an upgraded 3D printer, the Additive Manufacturing Facility, which enabled astronauts to tailor objects with higher precision.
The OSAM-2, also known as Archinaut-One, was a groundbreaking advancement that promised to reduce the need for costly launches from Earth. Equipped with advanced robotic arms and additive manufacturing capabilities enabled it to print and assemble complex structures directly in orbit. However, the mission was canceled in September 2023, but valuable data and lessons were gained for future missions. Despite the setback, the concepts and advancements developed for the OSAM-2 mission have paved the way for future endeavors in the in-space manufacturing industry.
The advantages of 3D printing in space are numerous. It significantly reduces the cost of space missions by eliminating the need to transport copious quantities of spare parts and supplies from Earth. On-demand manufacturing allows astronauts to quickly produce tools and components tailored to their specific needs. By utilising local resources such as lunar or Martian regolith, 3D printing in space has the potential to enable long-term human habitation on other celestial bodies.
Although revolutionary, the use of 3D printing technology presents certain challenges. One of the major challenges is the limited availability of suitable materials in space. This has led to the development of innovative printing techniques and materials capable of utilising indigenous resources. On Earth, 3D printing is impacted by gravity, which affects the flow and deposition of materials. However, in space, where there is microgravity or zero gravity, the behavior of materials is different. This can result in varying outcomes in terms of print quality, material properties, and structural integrity. Overcoming these technical hurdles is crucial to ensuring the reliability and precision of 3D printing processes.
Using 3D printing technology in space signifies a significant transformation in how we approach space exploration and technology. With the aid of computer technology and additive manufacturing, we can effectively tackle the logistical barriers associated with space travel, thus opening the possibility of establishing a sustainable human presence beyond Earth. As we strive to achieve new frontiers, 3D printing offers a promising avenue for revolutionising not only our exploration of the universe but also the way we live and work here on Earth.
“3D printing in space is not just a technological feat; it is a testament to human ingenuity and our relentless pursuit of exploration.” – Michael Snyder
AMAL AMIR, MAHAM TAYYAB, UMER FARAZ AND SHAHZEB KHAN,
Lahore.