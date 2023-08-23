Thursday, August 24, 2023
Qatari Charge d’ Affaires calls on FBR Chairman

STAFF REPORT
August 23, 2023
ISLAMABAD - Charge d’ Affaires of Qatar Essa Mohammad Al-Dasem Al-Kubaisi Tuesday visited Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) headquarters and held a meeting with Chairman FBR Malik Amjed Zubair Tiwana. During the meeting, the two sides agreed to enhance cooperation in areas of customs and tax to further boost trade relations between the two brotherly countries. It was agreed that mutual collaboration would be strengthened by sharing best practices and expertise of the two countries in these fields. This exchange of knowledge would help optimise processes, enhance efficiency and facilitate smooth bilateral trade, it added. Streamlining the procedures and reducing trade barriers were identified as essential factors in achieving this goal. They also discussed several other matters including the possibility of exploring more potential areas for future cooperation between the two countries.

