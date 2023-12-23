15 injured in three blasts after gas pipeline leakage in Quetta

In a tragic incident, a total of three explosions were reported in three different locations in Quetta city leaving 15 individuals injured.

The rescue sources claimed that the blast occurred due to the gas pipeline leakage in Eastern Bypass, Nawan Kali, and Kuchlak, resulting in 15 individuals – mostly children.

The rescue sources further claimed that the injured individuals were shifted to Civil Hospital and are being treated in the burn ward.

Last week, as many as three individuals were injured in an alleged gas pipeline explosion that was reported in Karachi’s Gulshan-e-Iqbal area on Friday morning.

According to the initial reports, the blast allegedly occurred in a gas pipeline under the Nipa Bridge near Gulshan-e-Iqbal area.

The rescue officials reached the scene and initiated the shifting of the three injured individuals including a woman.

The Karachi Metropolitan Corporation (KMC) officials confirmed that the explosion that occurred in the gas pipeline was caused by some drug addicts as they lit a fire to smoke drugs under the NIPA bridge.

The KMC officer added that the wall of the KMC workshop also collapsed due to the explosion, while no individual was critically injured.