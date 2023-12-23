Attacks cannot intimidate former CJP Saqib Nisar: IHRM chairman

LAHORE - Central Chairman of International Human Rights Movement Muhammad Nasir Iqbal Khan has said that Supreme Court Chief Justice (Retd) Mian Saqib Nisar ensured abundance of justice during his tenure while providing basic rights to the weak and the infamous occupation mafia. Courts for the poor too.Those who thought themselves beyond the constitution and the law had to stand in the dock. Even today, they are advocates of the supremacy of the constitution, the rule of law and the independence of the judiciary in the country, they cannot be intimidated by grenade attacks. Justice raised the knowledge of justice with his determination and pen during his constitutional position. A statement of his own Muhammad Nasir Qabal Khan further said that the grenade bomb attack on the residence of the honorable Chief Justice of the Supreme Court (retd) Mian Saqib Nisar is very alarming and condemnable. He said that Chief Justice (R) Mian Saqib Nisar is still associated with justice, his chamber is advocating for various civilians in a very professional manner. It is not correct to consider him alone as the mastermind behind the attack on Mian Saqib Nisar’s residence or as the mastermind of this heartbreaking incident. He said that including overseas Pakistanis. Our compatriot chiefs from the four provinces of Pakistan Justice (R) is a great admirer and well-wisher of the well-meaning Mian Saqib Nisar. The attack on him should be taken as a challenge, the state institutions, including our diligent security forces, must arrest the accused involved in this terrorism.