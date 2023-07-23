Over 6,000 police officials to perform Muharram duties in Rawalpindi

More than 6,000 cops have been deployed to guard 447 processions and 1925 Majalis of Rawalpindi district, said City Police Officer (CPO), Rawalpindi Syed Khalid Hamdani.

He informed that Rawalpindi District Police had finalized all the arrangements to ensure foolproof security arrangements for Muharram ul Haram.

The CPO said that over 6000 Police personnel were performing security duties while more than 1000 officers and personnel of traffic Police were also deployed to ensure traffic arrangements.

He informed that special security arrangements had also been made for 40 sensitive processions of the district.

The officers of district police, ladies police, Elite Force, Traffic Police and Dolphin Force would perform their duties while over 5000 volunteers would also be on security duty during Muharram.

Before the start of the holy month, ‘Aman Carvan’ of police and leading scholars met with local scholars and administration in Taxila, Murree, Kahuta, Gujar Khan and Rawalpindi to ensure law and order during Muharram, he added.

Ban on display of weapons and use of loudspeakers would be implemented strictly, he said.

Rawalpindi Police control room was monitoring law and order situation 24/7 and special snipers would be deployed on the rooftop at the route of the processions, he said adding, no one would be allowed to join the processions and Majalis without body search.

All streets and link roads on the route of the Muharram processions would be sealed.

Special arrangements had also been made to monitor social media and strict action would be taken against those who post and spread religious and communal hatred.

He further said, Rawalpindi Police were utilizing all available resources to ensure foolproof security during Muharram.

The CPO said that the best possible arrangements were being made to ensure law and order and unity during Muharram with the help and cooperation of Ulemas, District Peace Committee and Anjuman-e-Tajran.

He informed that entry of 36 scholars had been banned in Rawalpindi district while speech of 26 others had also been banned and 51 persons were included in the 4th schedule.