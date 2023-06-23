UK-based Pak billionaire, his son among the dead

ISLAMABAD - A Titanic expert, an adventurer, a CEO, and UK-based Pakistani billionaire Shahzada Dawood (48) and his son Suleman Dawood (19) are among the five who have lost their lives in the ‘Titanic’ submarine.
Shahzada and Suleman were on board the tiny underwater craft taking paying tourists to view the wreck 12,500ft underwater when they stopped communicating in the Atlantic Ocean, 640km off the coast of Newfoundland, Canada.
Shahzada Dawood is Vice Chairman Engro Corporation Limited and works with the Prince’s Trust International and The British Asian Trust, set up by King Charles. Father-and-son Shahzada and Suleman Dawood are members of one of Pakistan’s most prominent families. He is Vice-Chairman of Engro Corporation Limited.
Their family said in a statement that they were both aboard the vessel.
Shahzada Dawood is also a member of the Global Advisory Board at the Prince’s Trust International, founded by Britain’s King Charles III to address youth unemployment. He has degrees from the University of Buckingham in the United Kingdom and Philadelphia University (now Thomas Jefferson University) in the US.
Shahzada is vice chairman of one of Pakistan’s largest conglomerates, Engro Corporation, with investments in fertilizers, vehicle manufacturing, energy and digital technologies. According to the website of SETI, a California-based research institute of which he is a trustee, he lives in Britain with his wife and two children. Shahzada’s interests include wildlife photography, gardening and exploring natural habitats, while Suleman is a fan of science fiction literature, according to a statement from the Dawood Group.
Shahzada Dawood joined the Board of Engro in 2003 and currently serves as the Vice Chairman. He has over 2 decades of experience in corporate governance and transformation of industries, including growth and innovation opportunities through mergers and acquisitions of diversified public-listed companies across textiles, fertilizers, foods, and energy.
Shahzada is a leading voice for the institutionalization of key international networks, including the World Economic Forum (WEF). Under his guidance, Engro has become Pakistan’s first company to sign a commitment sponsored by WEF’s International Business Council to implement Stakeholder Capitalism Metrics. Shahzada Dawood also joined WEF’s Global Plastic Action Partnership to promote a circular economy. He aspires for a sustainable future, and believes in inclusive business models involving low-income communities, building value chains along business interests. In line with this, Shahzada serves as Trustee on the Boards of both Engro Foundation and The Dawood Foundation. In December 2020, Shahzada also joined the Board of Trustees of the SETI Institute. He serves as Director across Boards of various companies within the Dawood Group, including Dawood Hercules Corporation Ltd and Dawood Lawrencepur Ltd, instituting high standards of corporate governance and perpetuating the future proofing of these businesses. Shahzada holds M.Sc degree in Global Textile Marketing from Philadelphia University, USA, and a LLB from Buckingham University, UK.
Mr. Dawood is a scion of one of Pakistan’s wealthiest families, with a background in textiles and fertilizer manufacturing. Mr. Dawood and his son had “embarked on a journey to visit the remnants of the Titanic” when contact with the vessel was lost, the statement said, asking for prayers for their safe return and privacy for the family.
Mr. Dawood is also on the board of trustees for the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence Institute. The organization said on its website that he was a resident of Britain, and a father of two children.
The sub, OceanGate, with Pakistani businessman Shahzada Dawood, his son Suleman Dawood and three others aboard, has successfully completed over 14 expeditions and over 200 dives in the Pacific, Atlantic and Gulf of Mexico,” its website says. “Following every mission, the team evaluates and updates the procedures as part as a continued commitment to evolve and ensure operational safety.”
Although popularly called a submarine, in marine terminology the “Titan” vessel carrying the five is a submersible. While a submarine can launch itself from a port independently, a submersible goes down off a support ship.