Aseefa Bhutto demands relief for farmers, commoners

Pakistan Peoples Party leader and MNA has demanded relief for the farmers and the commoners in the budget.

She was expressing her views on budget in the National Assembly.

She questioned did the people of Pakistan deserve the anti-people budget?

“We have to strengthen the farmer. We have to provide facilities to the poor citizens. We have to work for the prosperity of the country and the nation,” she said.

“There is no electricity in Sindh in the summer. Around 15 to 16 hours of electricity loadshedding is a punishment in the apocalyptic summer”, she concluded.