Govt accepts all demands to woo PPP amid crucial budget session

The government on Sunday accepted all the demands of Pakistan Peoples Party regarding the concerns related to development funds and share in the governmental committees in Punjab.

In this regard, the power sharing formula between the PML-N and PPP has been made public.

According to sources, PPP would be given development funds while the party would also be accommodated at key administrative offices in Punjab.

The PML-N would get some power in all districts of Sindh obviously without becoming a part of the cabinet.

It should be noted that the demands of the PPP have also emerged in the agreement.

The PPP have asked for a share in the governmental departments while also demanding representation in the market committees, zakat committees and bait-ul-maal committees.

Meanwhile, the PPP have also claimed share in the development fund and projects while also put forward its points to take the notice of its concerns regarding the transfer and posting in Punjab.

The dialogue committees of both parties met in Islamabad. From the PPP, Raja Parvez Ashraf, Ali Haider Gillani and Hassan Murtaza participated while Malik Ahmed Khan, Rana Sanaullah and Khawaja Saad Raffique joined the session from the PML-N side.

Earlier, the dialogue between PML-N and PPP had proven successful.

The PPP conveyed a positive signal by participating in the budget session while the PML-N has also assured it of alleviating its concerns.

Sources said the PPP can announce to support the ruling PML-N in the approval of the finance bill by June 24 as the PPP chairman Bilawal Bhutto would address the assembly on the said date to talk about the budget details.

It has also been reported that the prime minister would also participate in the budget speech of the PPP chairman.

The PPP, it appeared, had grievances regarding being ignored in the allocated PSDP share in Punjab while also it pointed out concerns regarding the transfers and postings of the provincial bureaucracy.

The PPP’s support is vital to the coalition government led by the PML-N, without which the government can’t pass the budget or move any legislation in the parliament thanks to a divided mandate produced by the February 8 elections.