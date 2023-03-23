ISLAMABAD - Since the country’s politics is spinning around polls in two provinces (Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa], the present government suggested to the parliament that the elections in these provinces could create instability and chaos in the country.
“If the polls in two provinces are held separately then there will be instability and chaos,” Minister for Interior Rana Sana Ullah remarked, in a hurriedly called joint sitting of the parliament. Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf [PTI], repeating its previous practice since the removal of Imran Khan as Prime Minister last year, once again boycotted the proceedings of the house. The former premier has demanded snap elections since he was ousted through a vote of confidence in April last year.
Initiating the debate from treasury benches, Rana Sana Ullah plainly sought opinion from the parliament about the fate of elections in the two provinces. He argued the repercussions for conducting the polls in the system. The Minister was of the view that the April 30 set for conducting polls was even beyond the constitutional limit of 90 days. Supporting the practice of conducting polls on the same day in the country, he said the elections on the same day in all assemblies would undoubtedly ensure a level-playing field for all. He feared that the winning party would definitely have an edge and influence on rest of the polls.
Without naming former prime minister Imran Khan, the minister also sought word from the parliament to check the attempts of creating an administrative crisis in the country. He said the country has been facing a political, administrative and judicial crisis orchestrated by one person and his violent mobs. The country has been facing this crisis by one party for the last ten years. He further blamed that he [Imran Khan] wants anarchy in the country. He further said the then establishment [during 2018] had managed the polls in Imran Khan’s favour.
About Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s role to mitigate the crisis, he said the prime minister along with Bilawal Bhutto had offered to talk on a charter of economy to stabilize the country. About the Zaman Park episode, he said unarmed police officials were attacked by violent mobs of PTI, adding 68 policemen were injured.
He further elaborated that 316 people were arrested and will be presented to the anti-terrorism court. He said that police vans, motorbikes, and civilian vehicles were burnt, and cases were registered for it.
The lawmakers from treasury benches, during the speech of the minister for interior, raised placards in the House and shouted loud slogans against former chief justice of Pakistan Saqib Nisar. The chair asked the MNAs to avoid raising the slogans in the house. Taking part in the debate, MNA Khalid Magsi said that the government should take big decisions without hesitation or offer martial law in the country. “No need of giving long argument. Now, this is a time to tell straightforward what you [government] want to do,” he said. The chair adjourned the proceeding of the house till Monday.