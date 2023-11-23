Thursday, November 23, 2023
Sher Afzal Khan Marwat notified as PTI’s senior vice president

Staff Reporter
November 23, 2023
ISLAMABAD  -   In an important development, PTI senior leader and former prime minister Imran Khan’s lawyer Sher Afzal Khan Marwat has been appointed as the party’s senior vice president with immediate effect. Pakistan Tehreeke- Insaf (PTI) Secretary General Omar Ayub Khan issued notification on Wednesday pertaining to appointment of Marwat. The notification reads: “Sher Afzal Khan Marwat is hereby appointed as PTI’s senior vice president with immediate effect.” The secretary general through another notification appointed party’s senior leader Seemabia Tahir as PTI’s North Punjab president with immediate effect.

Staff Reporter

