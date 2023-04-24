Share:

Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah has urged the country’s top court to take suo motu notice on an audio leak allegedly involving Chief Justice of Pakistan Umar Ata Bandial and wife of a lawyer.

The PML-N leader made the demand a day after the audio of Mah Jabeen Noon and eminent lawyer Khwaja Tariq Raheem’s wife Raafiya Tariq sparked another controversy amid ongoing standoff between judiciary and government over elections in the country.

Taking to Twitter, Mr Sanaullah said Pakistanis were concerned over the purported conversation wherein the name of personalities of the judiciary had been used. He said the Supreme Court should take notice of it in order to unearth the facts. He also called for forensic examination of the audio on priority basis.

گھریلو خواتین عام طور پر غیر سیاسی ہوتی ہیں اور خاص طور پر وہ ایسے امور پر اس طرح بات چیت نہیں کرتیں، جس طرح اس آڈیو میں ایک اہم ملکی مسئلہ یعنی انتخابی مقدمہ کے بارے میں بات کی جارہی ہے جو عدلیہ میں زیر سماعت اور سنجیدہ نوعیت کا ہے۔ https://t.co/kKc52IXd4A Siraj tells Pervaiz all stakeholders to play role to resolve crises — Rana SanaUllah Khan (@RanaSanaullahPK) April 24, 2023

He said women of the house used to apolitical and they did not talk on such sensitive matters the way the two women could be heard in the leaked audio.

The interior minister expressed concerns over the way an important national issue related to elections, which is pending in apex court, was being discussed.