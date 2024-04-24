Sahibzada Hamid named chairman of Public Accounts Committee by PTI founder

The PTI founder on Wednesday appointed Sahibzada Hamid Raza of the Sunni Ittehad Council (SIC) as chairman of the Public Accounts Committee (PAC).

According to sources, earlier the PTI founder had nominated Sher Afzal Marwat as the chairman.

However, the PTI founder consulted the party leadership and nominated the Sahibzada for the office of chairman. He has issued instructions to Omar Ayub in this regard.

It may be noted that the PAC plays a crucial role in upholding transparency and accountability within ministries, divisions, and public sector organisations. The first PAC in Pakistan was established on May 20, 1948.