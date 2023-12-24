Ex-CM Pervez Elahi shifted to RIC with complaint of pain in chest

Rawalpindi-Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) senior leader and former Chief Minister Punjab Chaudhry Pervez Elahi was shifted to Rawalpindi Institute of Cardiology (RIC) from Adiala Jail for medical check up, informed sources on Saturday.

He was sent back to prisons later after getting examination by doctors of RIC, they said.

Sources said that earlier, the veteran politician was moved to jail hospital because of sickness by the doctors from where he was referred to RIC.

A senior doctor of RIC told The Nation that ex-CM was brought to hospital with complaints of chest pain and his pathological tests were conducted. He said that the ECG of Pervez Elahi was not normal. He said that there was dire need to conduct Cardiolite scan to see how much blood is reaching in different parts of his heart and this test is also called Thallium scan but the patient refused to conduct the test without the consent and presence of his family members and family physician.

He said that in this situation, the doctors compiled the report and informed the administration of Adiala Jail about this and gave immediate treatment to the patient.

He said that Adiala Jail administration had been asked to arrange the meeting of his family members to proper check the patient for treatment. Upon this, the former CM was brought back to Adiala Jail amid tight security.