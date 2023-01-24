Share:

In a major bureaucratic reshuffle, the federal government has appointed Usman Anwar as new Punjab Inspector General (IG), and replaced Capital City Police Officer (CCPO) Lahore Ghulam Muhammad Dogar with Bilal Siddique Kamyana.

The federal government removed Punjab IG Mohammad Aamir Zulfiqar Khan and instructed him to report to the Establishment Division in Islamabad.

Dr Usman Anwar was performing his duties as Additional Inspector General (AIG) Motorway Police. Usman Anwar has previously been posted as an Additional IG Special Branch in Punjab.

Usman has also served as DPO Okara, DPO Sargodha, and in Telecommunication and Elite Police.

Meanwhile, Ghulam Mahmood Dogar was also removed from the post of Lahore Capital City Police Officer (CCPO) and as convener of Joint Investigation Team (JIT), constituted to investigate the attack on Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan.

Imran Khan attack JIT reconstituted

On Sunday, the Punjab Home Department changed the Joint Investigation Team (JIT) probing the November 3 attack on former prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan.

According to the notification issued by Home Additional Chief Secretary Capt (retired) Asadullah Khan, three key committee members, who had been probing the case for the past two months, had been replaced.

The provincial government did not change the JIT head, Lahore Capital City Police Officer (CCPO) Ghulam Mehmood Dogar.

The new JIT members include District Police Officer (DPO) Dera Ghazi Khan Muhammad Akmal, SP Anjum Kamal, and Jhang Crime Investigation Agency DSP Nasir Nawaz.