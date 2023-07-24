President Alvi condoles with Tariq Fazal over son's demise

President Dr Arif Alvi on Monday met Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) senior leader Tariq Fazal Chaudhry to condole over the death of his son.

President Alvi expressed grief and sorrow over the death of his son and prayed to Allah Almighty to rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant courage to the bereaved family to bear the loss with fortitude.

Last week on Monday night, PML-N leader Tariq Fazal Chaudhry’s son, Anza Tariq, died in a road accident in Islamabad.

According to details, Anza Tariq’s car hit a roadside pole and overturned while saving a motorcyclist at the Seventh Avenue, Islamabad, due to which he suffered critical injuries.