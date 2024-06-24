Monday, June 24, 2024
GB Assembly to present Rs1,023 billion budget today

GB Assembly to present Rs1,023 billion budget today
Web Desk
11:39 AM | June 24, 2024
The Gilgit-Baltistan Assembly is all set to present a budget of Rs1,023 billion for the fiscal year 2024-25 today (Monday). 

The budget includes Rs90 billion for non-development projects and Rs21 billion have been allocated for development projects. 

A sum of Rs12 billion has been allocated for federal PSDF. 

A 25pc increase has been proposed for salaries of officials from Grade 1 to 17 and salaries of employees above grade 18 would be increased by 20pc. 

Notable among allocations is Rs2 billion for 4-megawatt solar projects. The youth loan scheme will get Rs50 million funds in the budget.

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-06-24/Lahore/epaper_img_1719204660.jpg

