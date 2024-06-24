GB Assembly to present Rs1,023 billion budget today

The Gilgit-Baltistan Assembly is all set to present a budget of Rs1,023 billion for the fiscal year 2024-25 today (Monday).

The budget includes Rs90 billion for non-development projects and Rs21 billion have been allocated for development projects.

A sum of Rs12 billion has been allocated for federal PSDF.

A 25pc increase has been proposed for salaries of officials from Grade 1 to 17 and salaries of employees above grade 18 would be increased by 20pc.

Notable among allocations is Rs2 billion for 4-megawatt solar projects. The youth loan scheme will get Rs50 million funds in the budget.