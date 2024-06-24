Monday, June 24, 2024
Punjab Govt starts distribution of meals for inmates before court appearance

Web Desk
2:43 PM | June 24, 2024
National

In order to expedite efforts on Punjab CM Maryam's Jail Reform Agenda, the authorities on Monday took the initiative of providing meal boxes and water to the inmates prior to their appearance in the courts.

According to the authorities, as many as 7,000 inmates are being provided lunch boxes and cold water in 43 jails of Punjab on a daily basis.

Moreover, flour grinding machines are also being installed in jails. To make maximum use of jails' lands, tractors and various agricultural instruments are being brought to the jails of Punjab. The authorities are planning to make jails' lands cultivable.

The authorities further said that wheat and fresh vegetables are being grown for meals of the inmates. The Punjab government is giving special attention for the welfare of people behind the bars, they added.

Web Desk

National

