LAHORE - Political Assistant and Chair­man Chief Minister Punjab Complaints Cell Zubair Ahmed Khan has said that the monthly performance report of the Com­plaint Cell has been submitted to the CM. Zubair Ahmed said the CM has appreciated the per­formance of the Cell and said the Complaints Cell is solving public problems in an efficient manner. In a statement issued here on Wednesday, he further informed that there is a strict directive from Chief Minister Punjab that public grievances should be re­dressed immediately. Zubair Ahmad Khan further informed that grievance representatives in every district of Punjab are playing an important role in solving public grievances. The Chairman and Vice Chairman of the Grievance Cell at the local level are genuine public repre­sentatives, he added. “The per­formance of the District Com­plaints Cell is being monitored regularly to provide prompt jus­tice”, he said. For the betterment and convenience of the people, more tasks have been given to the complaint cell at the district level to ensure prompt delivery of justice, he added.

SCHOOL EDUCATION, IRRIGATION SECTORS’ UPLIFT SCHEMES APPROVED

Punjab Provincial Development Working Party (PWDP) here on Wednesday approved two de­velopment schemes of School Education and Irrigation Sec­tors with an estimated cost of Rs. 31,851.172 million. These schemes were approved in the 30th PDWP meeting of current fiscal year 2022-23 presided over by Chairman of Planning and Development Board, Abdul­lah Khan Sumbal.

The approved development schemes included Getting Re­sults: Access and Delivery of Quality Education Services (GRADES) (Revised) at the cost of Rs 31,350.000 million and Construction of Residen­tial Colony at Batapur RD 334+000 on BRBD Link Canal and improvement of facilities at canal colony Thokar Niaz Baig at the cost of Rs. 501.172 million. Provincial Secretary P&D Board Dr. Muhammad Sohail Anwar Chaudhary, all the board members, provin­cial secretaries of concerned departments, and other senior representatives of the relevant provincial departments also attended the meeting.