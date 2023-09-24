For every child, each canvas represents a window of hope... for a better future. Each child is a window of hope for their family, and a window of hope for our nation.

Asma Syed, an A-Level student at Karachi Grammar School, led an initiative to bring awareness about the importance of creativity and art education in the development of children from underprivileged communities.



Al-Furqan School is a non-profit welfare organization for socio-economic uplift of under-privileged children. In continuation of leading the Al-Furqan summer art-class program, Asma helped the children showcase their art by painting a wall in their neighborhood. The purpose was to take the children’s creativity to their neighborhood, for parents to become supportive of their children’s artistic expression, and inspire and motivate others in their communities by witnessing the children’s creativity in action.

Diamond Paints, Pakistan’s No. 1 paint brand, sponsored the initiative. Seven children painted Windows of Hope, outside the wall of Al-Furqan students Amna and Fatim Islam’s house in Khudadad Colony. In the restricted and humble walkways used everyday by people in the community, the children’s paintings on this wall would serve as a daily reminder that truly, children are ‘windows of hope’ and the development of their creative skills should be given adequate importance.