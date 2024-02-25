MQM-P nominates Ali Khurshidi for CM Sindh slot

Muttahida Qaumi Movement Pakistan (MQM-P) has decided to field its candidate for the office of chief minister in Sindh.

MQM-P candidate Ali Khurshidi will be the key candidate for the slot of chief minister. While, Pakistan Peoples' Party (PPP) has nominated Murad Ali Shah for the key position of chief minister Sindh.

Ali Khurshidi and Murad Ali Shah would face off tomorrow (Monday) for the position of chief minister Sindh.

Khurshidi, who won from Karachi's PS-119 constituency by securing 22,424 votes, has previously served as a member of the provincial legislature from 2018 to 2023 and will be competing against Murad Ali Shah who is the Pakistan Peoples Party's (PPP) chief ministerial candidate and is in the pole position to serve as province's chief executive for the third time.

The development comes as the vote-counting process was underway in the Sindh Assembly for the election of speaker and deputy speaker posts.

PPP's Awais Qadir Shah defeated and MQM-P's Sofia Saeed Shah by securing 111 votes compared to the latter's 36 votes.

After the new speaker took oath, following the election, the polling will start for the deputy speaker's slot. For the post of deputy speaker, MQM-P has fielded Rashid Khan against PPP's Anthony Naveed.

At the onset of today's assembly session, about nine members of the Sunni Ittehad Council (SIC) and Jamat-e-Islami's (JI) Muhammad Farooq, took oath as MPAs.

A day earlier, at least 148 newly-elected Sindh Assembly members took oath in the 168-member house.