Kelly Jones criticises use of AI in songwriting

LOS Angeles - Stereophonics frontman Kelly Jones has criticised the use of artificial intelligence (AI) to help create music. The 49-year-old lead singer said “art should come from people” amid increased use of AI in the music industry. Jones spoke to Times Radio at Latitude Festival after he played with his new band Far From Saints on Sunday. He also questioned the move towards multiple songwriters on a single song. The Welshman said he had not realised until attending the Ivor Novello Awards that AI technology was being increasingly used to “finish off people’s songwriting”. “I’m not against forward-thinking technology and how things are progressing, but I think art should come from people, I mean the basics of it anyway,” he said. “I think art has always been somebody’s expression, a real person’s expression from a heart, from a head.

“If you’re going to start an idea, then a computer finishes it, I mean, it’s OK, but it’s just about algorithms and things like that.”

Jones added: “I’m [also] not really into 10 songwriters on a song.

“It’s like if you’re making a painting, you’ve got 10 painters chucking paint on a canvas. I mean, whose painting is it anymore?”