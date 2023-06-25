Sunday, June 25, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

Pre-monsoon rains expected to reduce ongoing extreme heatwave: Sherry Rehman

Pre-monsoon rains expected to reduce ongoing extreme heatwave: Sherry Rehman
Web Desk
4:52 PM | June 25, 2023
National

Federal Minister for Climate Change Senator Sherry Rehman on Sunday said that pre-monsoon rains are likely to reduce the current extreme heatwave.

In a series of tweets, the federal minister said that according to the advisory of the Pakistan Meteorological Department, pre-monsoon rains are predicted across the country from June 25 to June 30.

Senator Rehman said that strong winds, thunderstorms and heavy rain are expected in various cities of Punjab, including Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Kashmir, Gilgit-Baltistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa between June 25 and 30.

Under the influence of this system, wind, thunder and heavy rains are likely to occur in various cities of Balochistan, South Punjab and Sindh between June 26 and June 29, she added.

In case of heavy rains, she said that there is a risk of urban flooding in urban areas while floods and landslides are also feared in hilly areas.

All the concerned and local authorities have been instructed to be alert and tourists to be cautious, she added.

People face 10 hours load shedding as shortfall surges to 6598 MW

The Minister urged the citizen to stay away from weak infrastructure, electric poles, and rivers during strong winds and rains to avoid any untoward incident.

Tags:

Web Desk

National

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-06-24/Lahore/epaper_img_1687589355.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023