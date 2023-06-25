Pre-monsoon rains expected to reduce ongoing extreme heatwave: Sherry Rehman

Federal Minister for Climate Change Senator Sherry Rehman on Sunday said that pre-monsoon rains are likely to reduce the current extreme heatwave.

In a series of tweets, the federal minister said that according to the advisory of the Pakistan Meteorological Department, pre-monsoon rains are predicted across the country from June 25 to June 30.

Senator Rehman said that strong winds, thunderstorms and heavy rain are expected in various cities of Punjab, including Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Kashmir, Gilgit-Baltistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa between June 25 and 30.

Under the influence of this system, wind, thunder and heavy rains are likely to occur in various cities of Balochistan, South Punjab and Sindh between June 26 and June 29, she added.

In case of heavy rains, she said that there is a risk of urban flooding in urban areas while floods and landslides are also feared in hilly areas.

All the concerned and local authorities have been instructed to be alert and tourists to be cautious, she added.

The Minister urged the citizen to stay away from weak infrastructure, electric poles, and rivers during strong winds and rains to avoid any untoward incident.