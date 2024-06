Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Ali Amin Gandapur says more than three hundred thousand foreigners from the province have been repatriated to their native countries.

Talking to a delegation of UNHCR in Islamabad today, he said the government is providing all possible facilities to the foreigners who are voluntarily repatriating to their countries.

Ali Amin Gandapur said the government is ready to provide healthcare facilities to the Afghan nationals if UNHCR issues health cards to them.