Share:

Former National Assembly (NA) Speaker Asad Qaisar on Saturday wrote letters to multiple international organizations highlighting the human rights violations, and illegal arrests and raids against his party Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s (PTI) leadership and workers.

Mr. Qaisar approached organizations including the European Parliament, House of Commons, House of Lords, US House of Representatives, Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU), Commonwealth Parliamentary Association (CPA), High Commissioner, and other forums.

The PTI leader wrote that, as a former Speaker, he was compelled to bring "grave human rights violations" including abduction, assassination attempts, custodial torture, enforced disappearances, inhuman treatment, and murder of eminent journalists and PTI leaders and workers to light adding that the PTI was the most popular political party in the country. “After heavy political-horse-trading in "peculiar" political circumstances, the PTI resigned from the Parliment to get a fresh mandate from people”, he added. Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) caretaker governments, he penned, committed "heinous crimes" by suppressing political dissent by the PTI.