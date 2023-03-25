Share:

The Punjab government has issued a threat alert ahead of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) public gathering at Minar-i-Pakistan on Saturday night.

The alert claims that terrorists have entered the city and they can target the law enforcers deputed at the venue for the political event.

The PTI has set up a bullet-proof container for the address of Imran Khan.

Meanwhile, caretaker Information Minister Amir Mir said the containers and barricades were meant to ensure the checking and safety of people and were not meant to create obstacles to the public gathering. He said no political party was being stopped from organising the event.

The government, he said, had already granted permission to the PTI to hold its event.