Commissioner Larkana chairs meeting on EPI, polio eradication

LARKANA - Commissioner Larkana Division Abdul Waheed Sheikh has said that polio was a crippling disease and every child of 0-5 years of age must be given an oral polio vaccine every time during the polio campaign.

All arrangements should be completed for its elimination campaign so that no child is left to administer the oral polio drops during the polio campaign. He expressed these views, while presiding over a meeting of the Divisional Task Force on EPI & polio eradication in his office on Friday.

The commissioner appealed to parents of children up to the age of five years to get their children vaccinated during the anti-polio campaign commencing from November 27, 2023, and prevent them from lifelong disability.

Commissioner directed the officers concerned to prepare a micro plan along with their District Health Officers (DHOs) and complete all the preliminary arrangements under their supervision to make the forthcoming national anti-polio campaign successful.

He further said that during the campaign; oblige all the staff and especially the lady health workers to go door to door to administrate polio drops among the children so that no child is left behind and if anyone is negligent during duty, strict action will be taken against them. Commissioner Larkana Division said that the officials of Health department take best efforts and give accurate information about any issues face by officials of Health department so that the campaign can be successful

On this occasion, the Commissioner of Larkana Division addressed the Deputy Commissioners of Shikarpur, Jacobabad and Kashmore Kandhkot districts through video link and said that they should monitor the work on a daily basis and also monitor the transit points in their respective districts during the polio campaign. He also directed the officials of the health department that they should increase the number of LHVs and LHWs and especially the children travelling in buses, vans and incoming and outgoing vehicles should be vaccinated against polio so that no child is left behind.

He also instructed the DCs of the five districts of the division, that they also monitor the DHOs of their districts, so that they can be doing their work properly and also to ensure the safety and security of polio workers and especially lady health workers.

Speaking on the occasion, Brigadier Dr. Kamal Ahmed said that the districts of Jacobabad and Kashmore-Kandhkot are at high risk and ensure that no problem arises during the polio campaign so that the campaign can be successful and make the Deputy Commissioners bound in this regard. On this occasion, Commissioner Larkana Division directed all the Deputy Commissioners and said that I direct them to resolve all the issues related to this so that no problem arises and ensure the security of the staff.

Briefing the meeting, officials of the health department informed the meeting that like other parts of the country, the national polio campaign is starting in Larkana Division from November 27 to December 2, 2023.

Earlier the DCs and health officials of all the Five districts informed the meeting about the steps taken to make the campaign successful.

The meeting was attended by Additional Commissioner-I Larkana, Deputy Commissioner Larkana Jaweed Ali Kumbhar, Deputy Commissioner Kamber-Shahdadkot, Police officers, the Director Health Services Larkana, and officers and officials of various departments.