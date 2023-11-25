Two retired army officers sentenced over spying, sedition: ISPR

Two retired officers of the Pakistan Army have been convicted and sentenced for "inciting sedition" under the Army Act and violations of the provisions of the Official Secrets Act, according to a statement issued by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) on Saturday.

"Major (Retired) Adil Farooq Raja and Captain (Retired) Haider Raza Mehdi, both retired officers of the Pakistan Army, were convicted and sentenced through Field General Court Martial (FGCM)," said the military's media wing.

"The retired officers have been sentenced under the Pakistan Army Act, 1952 for the charges of inciting sedition among army personnel from the discharge of duties and violation of the provisions of the Official Secrets Act, 1923 related to espionage and acts prejudicial to the safety and interest of the state."

The statement added that the court of competent jurisdiction convicted and adjudged both individuals on the date of 7th and 9th October 2023, through a due judicial process. Major (retd) Raja has been given 14 years of rigorous imprisonment while Captain (retd) Mehdi is awarded 12 years of rigorous imprisonment, it said.

"Pursuant to the awarded sentence, the ranks of both officers have been forfeited on November 21, 2023," added the ISPR.