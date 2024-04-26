Cabinet briefed on progress of PIA privatisation

The Federal Cabinet was informed on Friday that the process of privatisation of Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) was on track and several companies were taking keen interest in the airline.

The federal secretary for privatisation briefed the cabinet that the advertisements inviting expressions of interest were published in national and international newspapers on April 2, with the last date being May 3, and so far several companies had expressed keen interest in the PIA.

The meeting of the cabinet was held at the PM’s House under the chairmanship of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.

The cabinet directed to ensure transparency in the privatisation of PIA.

The aviation secretary briefed the cabinet on the recent measures taken to improve the facilities at the airports in Pakistan, particularly Lahore and Karachi. He informed that the service counters at the airports had been increased and further improvement of the facilities was in progress.