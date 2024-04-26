Friday, April 26, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Inimical forces impeding Pakistan's development will be tackled, says COAS

Inimical forces impeding Pakistan's development will be tackled, says COAS
Web Desk
6:25 PM | April 26, 2024
National

Chief of Army Staff (COAS) Gen Asim Munir said on Friday the armed forces of the country with the support of the nation would fail all the inimical forces bent on impeding Pakistan’s development and prosperity. 

The army chief addressed Green Pakistan Initiative conference, said an official. 

“We are all a united team Pakistan – Inshallah with the cooperation and support of the people, all efforts of those who distract and obstruct Pakistan’s development journey will fail,” the COAS said. 

The army chief said negative propaganda and social media trolls could not distract the nation from working for the development and prosperity of Pakistan and its people.

“In today’s era, complete independence without economic stability is not possible, whereas no instability would be tolerated in Pakistan’s journey of prosperity and development. Let us all reject negative forces together and focus on Pakistan’s journey of development and stability,” the army chief said. 

18 matches decided on second day of PFF Futsal National Cup Phase 5

Tags:

Web Desk

National

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-04-26/Lahore/epaper_img_1714103904.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024