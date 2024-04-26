Warrant issued for Achakzai's arrest over MPO violation, illegal occupation

A lower court on Friday issued a warrant for the arrest of Mahmood Khan Achakzai, the chief of the Pakhtunkhwa Milli Awami Party (PkMAP), over charges of illegal occupation and violation of the Maintenance of Public Order (MPO).

A judicial magistrate in Quetta issued the arrest warrant for Achakzai in connection with a case registered at the Gawalmandi police station.

Reportedly a raid was carried out at the residence of Achakzai after he was pitted against Asif Ali Zardari by the opposition parties in the election for the position of president of Pakistan. Achakzai was not present at his house at the time.

Following the raid, the district administration initiated a case against the PkMAP chief under different charges, including illegal occupation and violation of the Maintenance of Public Order (MPO).