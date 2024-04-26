Friday, April 26, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Warrant issued for Achakzai's arrest over MPO violation, illegal occupation

Warrant issued for Achakzai's arrest over MPO violation, illegal occupation
Web Desk
6:23 PM | April 26, 2024
National

A lower court on Friday issued a warrant for the arrest of Mahmood Khan Achakzai, the chief of the Pakhtunkhwa Milli Awami Party (PkMAP), over charges of illegal occupation and violation of the Maintenance of Public Order (MPO). 

A judicial magistrate in Quetta issued the arrest warrant for Achakzai in connection with a case registered at the Gawalmandi police station. 

Reportedly a raid was carried out at the residence of Achakzai after he was pitted against Asif Ali Zardari by the opposition parties in the election for the position of president of Pakistan. Achakzai was not present at his house at the time. 

Following the raid, the district administration initiated a case against the PkMAP chief under different charges, including illegal occupation and violation of the Maintenance of Public Order (MPO).

Tags:

Web Desk

National

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-04-26/Lahore/epaper_img_1714103904.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024