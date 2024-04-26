Warriors guard Stephen Curry named NBA Clutch Player of the Year

Golden State Warriors' All-Star guard Stephen Curry was named the 2023-24 NBA Clutch Player of the Year, the NBA said on Friday.

Curry, 36, scored an NBA-high 189 points in clutch situations, which are defined as possessions in the final five minutes of the fourth quarter or overtime when the score is within five points. He also led the league in clutch field goals made (59) and clutch three-pointers made (32).

He shot 49.6% from the field, 45.7% from three-point range and 95.1% from the free throw line in clutch time.

"We're not that far off, even having tried to stay at this level and at this peak for so long," Curry said in a statement. "There’s going to be some tweaks, we know. When you lose, you have to look yourself in the mirror and say 'What can we do to get better, what holes can we fill.' Thankfully, we have some time to figure that out."

The four-time NBA champion and 10-time All-Star averaged 26.4 points, 5.1 assists, and 4.5 rebounds in 74 games this season.