PM’s role sought in Iranian’s false kidnapping case

ISLAMABAD-A Pakistani businesswoman, Yasmin Bibi, residing in Islamabad, has made an urgent appeal to the Prime Minister and Foreign Minister of Pakistan for assistance. She and her three brothers, Syed Hassan, Syed Mehdi, and Syed Ismail, have been unjustly implicated in a fabricated child kidnapping case by Iranian authorities. Yasmin Bibi detailed her distressing situation, explaining that she, along with her father, Syed Muzaffar Hussain Shah, mother Bibi Haseena, and 11 siblings, have been residents of Islamabad for an extended period.

The ordeal began when her sister, Zainab Bibi, married an Iranian national named Syed Kabir around 29 years ago. The couple moved to Iran, raising eight children, including Syed Karim, Syed Abdullah, Kalsoom Kabir, Khadija Kabir, Ruqiya Kabir, Safia Kabir, Syed Mohsin, and Syed Muhammad. During their time in Iran, her nephew, Syed Abdullah, married Fatima, and they had a daughter named Isma.

Yasmin Bibi disclosed that Syed Abdullah manipulated official documents in Iran, falsely representing his familial ties by altering family registration certificates. Subsequently, Zainab Bibi, her husband Syed Kabir, and several siblings, including Syed Abdullah and his family, entered Pakistan illegally on 1/4/2021 to attend the wedding of Yasmin’s brother, Syed Ismail, in Islamabad.

During their stay, a conflict arose between Yasmin and Fatima, Syed Abdullah’s wife. Zainab, Syed Kabir, Syed Abdullah, Fatima, and Isma clandestinely returned to Iran, leaving behind five children—Khadija Kabir, Ruqiya Kabir, Safia Kabir, Syed Mohsin, and Syed Muhammad—at Yasmin Bibi’s residence.

Later, Syed Abdullah falsely reported the kidnapping of his supposed son, Muhammad Lakki Noor (real name Syed Muhammad), to the Iranian police, implicating Yasmin and her three brothers in the case. Interpol Tehran issued a letter dated 1 October 2021, urging the National Central Bureau Pakistan (INTERPOL), FIA Headquarters, Islamabad, to arrest Yasmin and her brothers.

In response, Islamabad police, in collaboration with Iranian authorities, conducted an unauthorised raid on Yasmin’s residence in Sector E-11 on 11/11/2021. Despite Yasmin Bibi’s pleas for justice to the Chairman Senate and Director Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA), no substantial action has been taken in their favour.

Yasmin Bibi has filed a writ petition (4098/2021) with the Islamabad High Court against the raiding parties, including various government bodies, seeking justice. The IHC granted bail to Yasmin and her brothers (writ petition number 1226/-B/2021 under section 498 CrPC) based on the Interpol letter dated 10/11/2021. She also desires to return Zainab Bibi and Syed Kabir’s five children to Iran but faces resistance from the children’s real parents, who are unwilling to accept them due to their presence in Iran on falsified documents.

Efforts to acquire information from SP Saddar Zone Nowsherwan and SSP Operations Islamabad Malik Jamil Zafar regarding the case were unsuccessful, with Nowsherwan claiming MOFA is handling the Muhammad Lakki Noor kidnapping case.