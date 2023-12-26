Tuesday, December 26, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

Scrutiny of 28,000 nominations for polls underway

Over 7,000 male, 500 female candidates submit papers for NA seats while 17,000 nominations filed for four provincial assemblies’ seats

Scrutiny of 28,000 nominations for polls underway
JAVAID UR RAHMAN
December 26, 2023
Headlines, National, Regional, Islamabad, Newspaper

ISLAMABAD  -  The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) yesterday started scrutiny of the nomination pa­pers for the National Assembly and four provincial assemblies to contest February 8 general elec­tions as the election watchdog has received over 28,000 nomi­nation papers of political parties and independent candidates.

According to the details com­piled by the ECP, over 7,000 male and nearly 500 female candi­dates have submitted nomina­tion papers for national assem­bly seats. Over 17,000 candidates for provincial assemblies’ seats have submitted their nomination papers, currently under scrutiny by ECP concerned officials, ac­cording to the compiled figures.

The appeals against the accep­tance or rejection of nomination papers can be submitted by Janu­ary 3, and decisions on these ap­peals will be made by January 10.

We have to stand united against enemies of Pakistan: Army Chief

The list will be finalized on January 11, 2024.

For the reserved seats, the ECP has received nearly 1500 nomi­nation papers, which are under scrutiny. Nearly 400 non-Mus­lims have submitted their nomi­nation papers for provincial as­semblies, according to the data.

Meanwhile, on the reserved seats for non-Muslims, 361 men and 32 women have submitted their nomination papers for pro­vincial assemblies. For national assembly seats, the number stands at 140 and 10, respective­ly. Here’s a brief province-wise breakdown of the nomination papers filed across the country.

SINDH

The ECP has received a total of 6,498 nomination papers in the province, with 1,681 candi­dates seeking to contest polls for the national assembly (general), whereas 4,265 nomination pa­pers were submitted for provin­cial assembly seats (general).

Quaid’s birth anniversary celebrated with zeal, fervour

A total of 427 nomination pa­pers were filed for women’s re­served seats, along with 125 who seek to contest polls from the re­served seats for non-Muslims in the province.

KHYBER PAKHTUNKHWA

A total of 5,278 nomination papers have been filed in the province, with 1,322 candidates seeking to contest polls for the national assembly (general), whereas 3,464 nomination pa­pers were submitted for provin­cial assembly seats (general).

A total of 418 nomination papers were filed for women’s reserved seats, along with 74 non-Muslims applying to contest elections from their respective reserved seats.

BALOCHISTAN

The top electoral body received a total of 2,669 nomination pa­pers of which 631 were for gen­eral national assembly seats, whereas 1,788 were for general provincial assembly seats.

PM’s advisor, Islamabad IGP, DC removed to ensure fair polls

Meanwhile, 183 women along with 67 non-Muslims submit­ted nomination papers for their reserved seats, respectively.

PUNJAB

The province saw a total of 13,823 nomination papers be­ing filed with 3,871 and 9,029 nomination papers being filed for national and provincial as­sembly seats (general), respec­tively. A total of 796 and 127 people filed their nomination papers for the reserved seats for women and non-Muslims, respectively.

ISLAMABAD

The federal capital saw a to­tal of 208 people submitting their nomination papers for the national assembly (gener­al), whereas 150 nomination papers were filed on the re­served seats for non-Muslims.

Meanwhile, the Election Commission of Khyber Pakh­tunkhwa unveiled the priori­ty lists submitted by political parties for women and minori­ties in the province.

Hamas vows to continue fighting as Israel says war will last long

Among the parties, the Paki­stan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has drawn attention with its sub­missions. The National Assem­bly has earmarked 10 seats for women from the province, while the Provincial Assembly comprises 26 seats for women and 4 reserved seats for mi­norities. Among the key reve­lations is the submission of a list of 84 women candidates by political parties for the Pro­vincial Assembly.

Meanwhile, PTI has sub­mitted a list that includes 8 women candidates for the Provincial Assembly, a number lower than the lists provided by some other major parties.

Interestingly, the Jamiat Ule­ma-e-Islam (F) (JUI-F) has tak­en the lead by fielding a maxi­mum of 19 women candidates for the Provincial Assembly. The Awami National Party (ANP) and the People’s Party have submitted lists with 13 women candidates each, while the Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) and Jamaat-e-Isla­mi have included 8 women in their respective lists.

For the National Assembly, the People’s Party and the Muslim League have listed 7 and 5 women candidates, re­spectively. Jamaat-e-Islami, ANP, and JUI-F have submit­ted lists featuring four women each.

In a notable contrast, PTI’s submission for the Provin­cial Assembly includes only 3 women candidates, signalling a departure from the trend set by some of the other major po­litical players.

Turning to minority rep­resentation, the JUI-F has list­ed 13 candidates for the four provincial minority seats, while the People’s Party and the PML-N have submitted lists with five candidates each. Interestingly, PTI has present­ed only one minority candi­date for consideration.

Tags:

JAVAID UR RAHMAN

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-12-25/Lahore/epaper_img_1703467382.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023