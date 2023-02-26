Share:

In Balochistan, at least four persons were killed and eight others injured in a bomb blast at Rakhni Bazar in District Barkhan on Sunday.

The injured were shifted to nearby hospital for treatment.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Balochistan Mir Abdul Quddus Bizenjo has strongly condemned the blast.

In his condemnation statement, he said terrorists will not succeed in their nefarious designs.

He also expressed sympathy with bereaved families and prayed for the departed souls.

President Dr. Arif Alvi and Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif have condemned the blast in Barkhan, Balochistan province which resulted in the loss of precious lives.

In their separate messages, they expressed their deep grief over the loss of lives and expressed condolences to the bereaved families and prayed for the high ranks of the departed souls.

The prime minister said that terrorists could not escape the punishment and those shedding innocent blood would be made an example.

He also summoned a report from the chief minister and inspector general of police over the incident.

Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah has condemned the blast in the area of Rakhni in Barkhan, Balochistan.

In a statement on Sunday, he expressed deep grief and sorrow over the death of precious lives in the incident. He extended his condolence to the bereaved families and prayed for the early recovery of the injured.

The Interior Minister also sought a report of the incident from of the authorities concerned.

He said terrorists are enemy of peace and progress in Balochistan. He said terrorists will never be successful in their nefarious plans.

Meanwhile, Speaker National Assembly Raja Pervaiz Ashraf and Deputy Speaker Zahid Akram Durrani also condemned the incident.